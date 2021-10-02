DLSA organizes cleaning drive

TURA, October 2 : The District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), West Garo Hills, under the aegis of National Legal Services Authority, organized a cleaning drive as part of Pan India Awareness and Outreach Program, Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav and Legal Services Week at District and Sessions Judge Court and Judicial Magistrate Court Complex on 2 October.

The DLSA also organized the drive at all the police stations in collaboration with the office of the Superintendent of Police and at Sella Wari in collaboration with the Nokmas and villagers of Dalmagre, Gongronggre, Songkonggre, Do.renggre, Sasatgre, Do.pananggre, Wa.kantagre and Asibra on the same day.