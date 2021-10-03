India eves dominate Day 3, Australia left reeling at 143/4

Gold Coast, Oct 2: India dictated terms to mighty Australia who did everything they could to survive the difficult overs under lights and finish the third day of the rain-marred pink ball Test at 143 for four here on Saturday.

At stumps, Australia trailed the visitors by 234 runs after veteran seamer Jhulan Goswami bowled beautifully and struck twice to leave them at 63 for two at one stage. India declared their first innings at 377 for eight.

Mithali Raj’s side was lucky as the umpire gave Australian captain Meg Lanning out wrongly, raising his finger despite an inside edge and bringing to an end her ominous stay in the middle. On that occasion, the lucky bowler was Pooja Vastrakar.

There was a fair bit of dew though and that obviously did not help the India bowlers, who kept things tight for a major part of the Australian innings.

After Tahlia McGrath (28) hit Vastrakar’s wide and short delivery straight to Smriti Mandhana at point to leave the hosts at 119 for four.

Goswami was brought back with two slips, a gully and a silly mid-off, but Ellyse Perry (27*) and Ashleigh Gardner (13*) survived.

The dismissal of Lanning raised questions about the absence of DRS, which was supposed to be part of the game but the organisers could not go ahead with their plans.

Earlier, Goswami struck twice to reduce Australia to 69 for two at tea after India declared their first innings. India got the timing of declaration right considering that batting is most difficult in the second session of a day/night Test with pink ball owing to factors related to light.

Australia recovered nicely after losing Beth Mooney early as the duo of Alyssa Healy and skipper Lanning not only steadied the ship but also played some exquisite shots.

However, shortly before the break, Goswami delivered for the visitors with her magnificent bowling.

Goswami bowled a length ball, got it to move just enough for the batter to nick it to the waiting hands of wicketkeeper Taniya Bhatia.

This was after the 38-year-old fast bowler cleaned up Monney’s stumps with one that came back at the left-handed opener.

For India Deepti Sharma made a fine 66, finishing as the team’s second best scorer, a day after opener Smriti Mandhana’s magnificent maiden hundred in the format.

Earlier in the day, India dug in deep, instead of going for quick runs, to reach 359 for seven at dinner.

Resuming at their overnight score of 276 for five after rain and lightning had brought a premature end to the second day’s play at the Carrara Oval, the Indians scored 83 runs for the loss of Taniya Bhatia and Pooja Vastrakar’s wickets in the long first session before declaring at 377/8. (PTI)