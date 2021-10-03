Meghalaya lose to Sikkim in Women’s U-19 One Day Trophy

By Our Reporter

Shillong, Oct 2: Meghalaya went down by 95 runs in their Women’s U-19 One Day Trophy match against Sikkim in Ranchi today. Meghalaya’s first two matches in the Plate Group were abandoned due to the weather without even a ball bowled. Today Sikkim won the toss and chose to bat first. A solid, if slow, opening stand of 100 put them in firm control but Mansi Anand (2/10) then struck with the ball and that led to a collapse, with Sikkim finishing their 50 overs on 135/7. The other bowlers who bagged wickets for Meghalaya were captain Suriti Kumari Ray (3/17) and Neelam Roy (2/21). Although not among the wickets, Sistilin Ryntathiang was the most economical, giving away just 17 runs in nine overs with three maidens. Despite a good bowling performance, Meghalaya struggled in the chase. Monica Lyngdoh Phawa was the only batter to get into double figures but she was dismissed for 11 and Meghalaya were all out for 40. Five of the batters were out bowled, a higher than average percentage. Meghalaya will next take on Arunachal Pradesh tomorrow.