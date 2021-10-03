Mukul-Pala thaw after meeting

SHILLONG, Oct 2: In a sign of rapprochement, Congress stalwarts Mukul Sangma and Vincent H Pala on Saturday came together for the first time since the latter’s appointment as the party’s state president.

Dr Sangma, who is the Leader of Opposition and a former Chief Minister, and Pala, also the Shillong MP, along with other leaders, who met at a meeting of Pradesh Election Committee (PEC), collectively decided to work for the party candidates to be nominated by the party’s central leadership for the by-elections to three seats.

The duo rubbing shoulders assumes significance considering Dr Sangma had in recent times skipped all party functions, including the one organised in connection with Pala’s appointment as the state unit president.

The Leader of Opposition said after taking into consideration the recommendations made by the Block Congress Committees and the inputs shared by the District Congress Committees, the PEC finalised the names of the candidates for all three constituencies and sent the list to the All India Congress Committee (AICC) for approval.

AICC Meghalaya in-charge, Manish Chatrath confirmed over the phone to The Shillong Times that the names of the candidates will be declared on Monday.

Pala said, “We are fielding the best candidates. People in the state have seen the performance of the government. Our base in each and every area is much better than that of the other parties, so I am confident.”

Talking about reported infighting in the party, he said, “Not a single MLA has left the party…People dream but that doesn’t mean the dreams will come true. Dr Mukul, PT Sawkmie and Charles Pyngrope have all given statements. As of now, we don’t have any problem going to elections”.

On a Congress MDC’s defection to the National People’s Party to contest from the Mawphlang seat, Pala said, “Lamphrang Blah is a senior member. He had told me he wanted to contest since the last election but I told him why not give a chance to Kennedy.”

The Shillong MP continued, “When he left, he did not blame the party. Since he served the people for almost 20 years, he possibly thought it is time to try his luck. There is nothing wrong for him to try his luck.”

Pala said he does not view the by-elections as a test for him.

He said the real test will be the 2023 Assembly elections.

Asked if he thinks the by-elections will set the tone for 2023, Pala said, “I do not think so. I think every election has a different agenda and issues”.