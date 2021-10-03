Umroi MLA’s brother charred to death in car

SHILLONG/TURA, Oct 2: Ferdinand B Lyngdoh, brother of Umroi Congress MLA George B Lyngdoh and the youngest son of former Chief Minister, late EK Mawlong, was charred to death after his vehicle caught fire.

The victim (37), an assistant professor of English, was the head of department of Basic Science and Humanities at the Central Agricultural University’s Tura College of Community Science.

The incident occurred on Saturday afternoon at Umsalem in Ri Bhoi district when he was driving home to spend the weekend.

Sources said the vehicle caught fire soon after an explosion and the victim got no time to escape.

Although the exact cause of the incident is yet to be ascertained, the police suspected that the air conditioner of the vehicle (Bolero) was on and the victim might have lit a cigar or something which triggered the explosion.

There was shock and disbelief among the staff and students of the Tura College of Community Science when news about the tragic incident broke.