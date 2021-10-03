Weapons dropped by Pak drone recovered in Jammu

Jammu, Oct 3 : The Jammu and Kashmir Police recovered a consignment of arms and ammunition sent from Pakistan on a drone in the Phallian Mandal area at the International Border (IB) in Jammu, officials said on Sunday.

The cache of weapons recovered included one AK 47 rifle, one night device and three magazines.

Police sources said the weapon consignment was dropped on Saturday night.

Sources added that the Jammu police is looking for possible receivers of the weapon consignment. Searches are going on in the area.

There have been several instances of weapon dropping by drones from Pakistan near the International Border in Jammu for terrorists operating in the union territory.

The BSF has recovered several weapon caches over the last few months and foiled the designs of terrorists and their handlers across the border. (IANS)