172 fresh cases, two deaths

SHILLONG, Oct 3: The state on Sunday recorded 172 fresh COVID-19 cases while two more patients succumbed to the infection taking the death toll to 1,407.

The active tally stands at 1,547 while 78,793 patients have recovered in the state. There were 180 recoveries on Sunday.

106 fresh cases were reported in East Khasi Hills, 42 in West Khasi Hills, 13 in West Jaintia Hills, four in Ri Bhoi, three in South West Khasi Hills and two each in East Jaintia Hills and West Garo Hills.

Ri Bhoi Deputy Commissioner, RM Kurbah on Sunday said she has been tested positive for COVID-19.

Kurbah said that she had come in contact with one district officer who was later tested positive for COVID-19. She is currently under medical supervision and undergoing quarantine.