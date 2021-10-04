Joining NPP to further career: Cong MDC

SHILLONG, Oct 3: Congress MDC, Lamphrang Blah will formally join the National People’s Party (NPP) at Mawphlang on Tuesday.

When contacted, Blah said he decided to join the NPP to contest the bypoll to the Mawphlang seat, adding that it was time for him to climb the political ladder from being an MDC to an MLA.

“Kennedy C. Khyriem has been named the party candidate from Mawphlang and I don’t want to get into a tussle for the party ticket,” Blah said on Sunday.

He said that the decision to quit the Congress was not an easy one for him but he did it since he was at the peak of his political career and did not want to miss any opportunity.

He also admitted that the electoral battle would not be an easy one since both Khyriem and Eugeneson Lyngdoh, the son of former Mawphlang MLA (L) Syntar Klas Sunn were strong contenders.

Eugeneson, a former international footballer, is contesting on a UDP ticket and is the common candidate of the Regional Democratic Alliance which is backed by the HSPDP.

Earlier on Friday, Blah had convened a meeting of the Congress Parliamentary party to inform his fellow party MDCs about his decision to contest the bypoll on an NPP ticket.

With the KHADC MDC set to join the NPP, the Congress is now left with only seven MDCs in the House of 30.