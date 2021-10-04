4th teachers rue salary non-enhancement

TURA, Oct 4: 4th teachers from Garo Hills under the aegis of the All Garo Hills 4th Teachers Association on Monday expressed disappointment on the failure of the government to enhance their salaries despite repeated demands being made on several occasions in the past.

“Our salaries have not been enhanced since 2017. We have met several ministers many times on different occasion and requested for enhancement but we continue to receive the same amount of Rs 12,000 per month till date,” the teachers said in a statement.

It may be mentioned that the teachers have been requesting that the current amount be enhanced to Rs 20,493 per month. The teachers claim that RTI reply copies have shown that the DSEL and the special officer have already sent the proposal four times but the finance department and Education Minister have failed to approve the new enhancement proposal.

The teachers while pointing out that in other states like Assam and Tripura there were no ‘4th Teachers’ and asked why they were classified under the category in Meghalaya. Lamenting that repeated meetings with ministers and other education officials have ended in false promise every time, the teachers requested Education Minister Lahkmen Rymbui and Chief Minister Conrad Sangma himself to look into their grievances.