36-hr Dima Hasao bandh called off

GUWAHATI,Oct 4: The 36-hour Dima Hasao bandh called by the ex-DHD (Dima Halam Daogah) from Tuesday has been withdrawn after discussions with the Assam government.

Additional DGP (Special Branch) Hiren Nath took part in a discussion on behalf of the state government with ex-DHD chairman Dilip Nunisa who requested for a meeting to monitor the progress of the Accord signed with the outfit in 2013.

“The principal secretary, home and political, has called a meeting on October 8 in this regard,” an official statement said on Monday.

The bandh was called by the ex-DHD citing the demands such as creation of separate Dimaraji (Dimaland) state within the Indian Union under the Indian Constitution, implementation of Memorandum of Settlement (MoS), rehabilitation of former DHD/DHD (J) cadres as per MoS and a full-fledged autonomous council.