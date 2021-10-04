Bomb found at NPP office; HNLC claims responsibility

SHILLONG, Oct 4: An abandoned bag containing an improvised explosive device (IED) was recovered near the gate of the National People’s Party (NPP) office at Lower Lachumiere here on Monday afternoon.

Confirming the recovery, police sources informed that the bag had been seized by the bomb squad and investigation was ongoing.

Meanwhile, the banned militant outfit, Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) has claimed responsibility for planting the bomb. HNLC publicity secretary Sainkupar Nongtraw took to Facebook to claim responsibility for the same.

NPP Leaders said that they saw the abandoned bag at around 2.30 pm after which police was informed and police reached the spot and cordoned off the area.