Cong leaves Majuli seat for Assam Jatiya Parishad

GUWAHATI, Oct 4: Ahead of the upcoming bypolls, Congress has left the Mariani Assembly seat for regional party, Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP).

An official announcement was made by the Opposition party for the constituencies of Majuli and Bhabanipur, in which it was decided that the Majuli seat would be left to AJP while a final decision on the Bhabanipur seat was expected from Raijor Dal president, Akhil Gogoi.

The announcement was made by Assam PCC president, Bhupen Kumar Borah, while addressing a joint media conference with Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) president Lurinjyoti Gogoi here on Sunday evening.

“Byelection for Majuli may be announced soon, as the seat has fallen vacant. So we have discussed the election-related issues for all the six constituencies at a party meet just before the press conference. We have announced that the Congress will leave two seats for the regional parties of Assam Jatiya Parishad and Raijor Dal. Today I am happy to announce that we will leave the Majuli seat to AJP while talks were held regarding the Bhabanipur seat with Raijor Dal president Akhil Gogoi and a final decision is awaited. It is high time that all like- minded parties come together to contain the divisive and communal agenda of BJP,” Borah said.

The Raijor Dal chief however had informed Congress in a meeting that it wanted to contest from Thowra and not from Bhabanipur as the party was not prepared to contest the seat.