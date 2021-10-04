HNLC claims to have planted IED in NPP office

SHILLONG, October 4: The banned HNLC today claimed responsibility of planting an improvised explosive device (IED) at the NPP office here,

The statement issued by the outfit says,”This is for the information of the general public, media, police department and the GOM that the HNLC claims responsibility for planting an IED at NPP’s office without executing it.

“We have received information from reliable sources regarding the death of (L) Bah Che, that it was a complete political conspiracy by some ministers of the state of Meghalaya and where these ministers will hide themselves before the upcoming elections, we will hunt them, chase them and intimidate them, hence we will shoot and kill them without any mercy.

“At the same time the council has taken an extreme step after the government’s power through the police who arrested some innocent people without any proper evidence or proof, simply it was trying to showcase its strength by allegedly accusing Bah Che that he was involved in extortion and IED bomb blast. The allegations against Bah Che was just the miscalculation and disinformation.

“The HNLC also warn to those party workers of NPP and want their immediate resignation from the party and should refrain from joining the party within a month, failing to do so, the Council will take strong measures against the higher- ups office bearers of the NPP in Khasi as well as in Jaintia hills. Those who go against this warning, will need not ask any questions or seek any answers from the HNLC.”