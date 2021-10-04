SGH residents requested to cooperate with NSO survey

TURA, Oct 4: South Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner F M Dopth in an official communiqué has informed that the National Statistical Office (NSO) Ministry of Statistical and Programme Implementation would be conducting large scale sample surveys on different socio economic aspects of the Indian society covering diverse subjects like consumer expenditure, health education, employment, unemployment, agriculture etc.

In this regard, field Enumerators would be visiting households and establishments to collect data and seek information on general economic conditions of the households, their activities, employment status with several probing questions from respondents, the communiqué added.

The communiqué requested the people residing under the district to extend necessary cooperation during the survey in order to avoid any untoward incidents in the course of work of the field staff of NSO.