PSG handed 1st league defeat

Paris, Oct 3: Rennes scored just before and after the break to beat Paris Saint-Germain 2-0 on Sunday and hand the runaway league leader its first defeat of the season.

Gaetan Laborde put Rennes ahead on the stroke of halftime after PSG had started to get on top, with Lionel Messi hitting the crossbar with a freekick in the 31st minute.

Laborde then turned provider in the 46th for midfielder Flavien Tait.

PSG had won its opening eight games but had been fortunate in some and needed injury-time goals to edge a win against Lyon and Metz.

“The first person respsonsible is me,” PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino said after he was outwitted by Rennes coach Bruno Genesio.

The six-time Ballon d’Or winner Messi, who scored a brilliant first goal for PSG in the Champions League on Tuesday, had a shot blocked early on. He then hit the crossbar with a freekick for the second time since joining PSG in a shock move from Barcelona, where he netted 672 goals.

Although he still awaits his first league goal for PSG, he set up Mbappe midway through the first half – but he scuffed his shot – and almost created a goal for Neymar.

PSG was punished when Ghana winger Kamaldeen Sulemana picked out Laborde for his league-leading sixth goal of the season — two more than Mbappe.

Mbappe scored midway through the second half after Messi and Angel Di Maria put him through. But the goal was ruled out after a video review showed Mbappe was offside.

Angers twice came from behind before beating Metz 3-2.

Monaco’s resurgence continued as it beat Bordeaux 3-0.

Also, it was Lorient 1, Clermont 1. (AP)