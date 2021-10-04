Run chase was tricky but we did well: Morgan

Dubai, Oct 3: Kolkata Knight Riders captain Eoin Morgan conceded that the successful run chase against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday was a tricky one but said his much-improved side adapted well to win the match and keep their IPL play-offs hopes alive.

The win consolidated KKR’s position at fourth place in the standings. “Yes the chase was tricky. I thought it was sluggish if anything. The wicket is one thing but you need to adapt to conditions – bowl well, field well. We did that well, vast improvement from two days ago,” Morgan said.

“(Shubhman) Gill was very good. (Shakib) Massive. To have the strength and depth to call upon an experienced campaigner like him is a luxury. He’s had a huge impact today. “As a group, nearly two years ago, we thought we’d play in India. And since then we’ve just been countering that.” Morgan said. (PTI)