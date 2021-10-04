RCB qualify for playoffs, beat Punjab by 6 runs

Sharjah, Oct 3: Glenn Maxwell smashed 57 and then Yuzvendra Chahal spun a web around Punjab Kings as they once again bungled a chase allowing Royal Challengers Bangalore book a play-off berth with a six-run victory in an IPL game on Sunday.

Maxwell’s 34-ball-57 propelled Punjab Kings to 164 for 7 which is the highest team total in Sharjah this season and then Chahal owned the middle-overs with another game-changing spell of 3/29 which saw KL Rahul’s team finish at 158 for 6.

With 16 points from 12 games, RCB thus became the third team after Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals to make it to the last four stage.

Punjab Kings with 10 points from 13 games can reach 12 points but with a net run-rae of -0.241 and having played one match more than Rajasthan Royals (10 points), Mumbai Indians (10 points) and KKR (10 points before evening game), they are all but out of the competition.

It was another close match that Punjab Kings couldn’t finish and their skipper Rahul needs to take a lot of responsibility as his 39 off 35 balls did more damage than help to his teams cause.

Punjab Kings were 91 for no loss in the 11th over before Rahul’s indiscreet shot selection trying to hit left-arm spinner Sahbaz Ahmed against turn changed the course of the match.

His opening partner Mayank Agarwal was more attacking but was fooled by Chahal’s cleve variation of pace as he top edged a sweep shot.

Punjab needed 27 runs from the last two overs and Mohammed Siraj (0/33 in 4 overs) bowled an impressive penultimate over to bring down the equation to 19 runs off the final over.

Harshal Patel (0/27 in 4 overs) defended well by taking the pace off his deliveries.

Earlier, Glenn Maxwell’s six-hitting prowess was on display as his 33-ball 57 propelled Royal Challengers Bangalore to a challenging 164 for 7 in their Indian Premier League game against Punjab Kings here on Sunday.

Opting to bat, RCB suffered a middle order collapse after openers Devdutt Padikkal and Virat Kohli (25) added 68 runs for the first wicket.

But Maxwell, who is in the midst of one of his best IPL seasons, hit four sixes and three fours, to complete 50 off 29 balls. He and AB De Villiers (23), the two best T20 batters, conjured 73 runs for the fourth wicket and brought their side back on track.

Kohli started with a four, while Padikkal hammered Arshdeep Singh (0/42 in 3 overs) for a back-to-back six, over deep mid-wicket and a boundary, an elegant cut, in the third over, in which RCB fetched 13 runs. (PTI)