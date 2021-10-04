Women’s U-19 cricket: Meghalaya lose to Arunachal

Shillong, Oct 3: Good bowling from Meghalaya was not enough to prevent defeat against Arunachal today in the Women’s U-19 One Day Trophy.

The Plate Group match in Bhubaneshwar saw Meghalaya bat first, but they were only able to put up 65 runs on the board. Arunachal reached the target with four wickets in hand.

Neelam Roy was the only batter who got into double figures for Meghalaya today but she was out for 12. They were all out for 65 in 38.2 overs.

Great bowling by Sistilin Ryntathiang (3/16) saw Arunachal lose their opening three wickets for just 21. Icyful Mary Lyngkhoi (1/2), Marme M Sangma (1/6) and Mansi Anand (1/17) also bagged a wicket each

After two washouts and two defeats, Meghalaya will play their last match against Jammu and Kashmir tomorrow.