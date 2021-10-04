Malik bowls season’s fastest ball by Indian

Dubai, Oct 3: On his IPL debut, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) fast bowler Umran Malik clocked 151.03 kph , which is the fastest delivery bowled by an Indian in the ongoing IPL 2021, here on Sunday.

Malik came into SRH playing XI in place of pacer Sandeep Sharma and he impressed everyone with his raw pace in the match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Dubai.

KKR and New Zealand pacer Lockie Ferguson has bowled the fastest delivery of the IPL 2021 so far, clocking 152.75 kph. Mohammed Siraj was the previous fastest Indian bowler in IPL with a delivery clocking 145.97 kph. (IANS)