Give-and-take policy can solve border rows: VP

SHILLONG, Oct 4: Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu has suggested a “give-and-take” approach for resolution of the interstate boundary dispute among the Northeastern states.

Addressing a workshop at the NEC, Naidu recalled that the two key issues identified during the 69th Plenary of the Council held in January this year was resolving the interstate border disputes and attracting private investments to the region.

He batted for multi-level discussions to resolve the boundary disputes and proposed keeping politics out of the way.

He even suggested that the states could opt for common dialogues mediated by the NEC.