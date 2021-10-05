Trade hopes high on Shillong-Dawki road

SHILLONG, Oct 4: Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu on Monday laid the foundation for the Rs 1,606-crore Shillong-Dawki improvement road project.

Governor Satya Pal Malik and Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma had received him at the Raj Bhavan upon arrival in Shillong on Monday morning.

Speaking at the event, Naidu emphasised the need to fast-track all the developmental activities in the region, underscoring Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s soft corner for the North East.

The Vice President said India would join the league of the top developed nations once such massive projects in the region and the country are completed. He asked the local authorities to avoid delay in the completion of the road and ensure there is no diversion of the project.

He also said the Centre, state and local bodies should work as Team India for ensuring development for the people.

The 64.21-km road that will connect Shillong with Bangladesh is expected to boost trade and commerce between the two countries. It is being constructed as a part of the Asian Highway till Chittagong in Bangladesh.

The road will have four lanes of 8.3 km from Rilbong to Baniun village and the last 1.5 km from Dawki to the international border including a 368-metre-long bridge with a height of 105 metres across the Umngot River. This will be the tallest bridge in the North East.

Asserting the determination to develop the North East, the Vice President said a country’s progress is incomplete without developing the region.

Naidu also underlined the significance of the improvement or widening of NH-40 for the tourism industry in the state.

Describing Meghalaya as a beautiful state with enormous tourism potential, he called for more concerted efforts from the central and state governments to promote tourism and improve infrastructure for the tourists.

At the same time, he cautioned that while promoting tourism, care must be taken to ensure that the pristine ecological system is not disturbed in any manner.

Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari had in a video message earlier said connecting the North East with roadways, railways and aviation is the priority of the central government. He added the Centre will spend Rs 1,700 crore on this project for boosting Meghalaya’s ties with Bangladesh.

Sangma said hassle-free trade and commerce with Bangladesh was crucial for the region that once had the highest per capita income.

“For Meghalaya, it should be Act South for improving connectivity with Bangladesh and this road is going to be a game-changer for the region and our state,” he said.