HNLC plants bomb outside NPP office

SHILLONG, Oct 4: In an incident that raises serious questions about the security apparatus of the city, the proscribed Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council on Monday planted a crude bomb outside the Lachaumiere office of the National People’s Party here, but did not detonate it. The unexploded bomb was recovered just hours after Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu landed in the city on a two-day visit.

In an social media post, the HNLC claimed responsibility for planting the bomb at the busy NPP office which is at a distance of less than a kilometre from Raj Bhavan, the most secure place in the city, where the Vice President halted for the night.

Apparently, the bomb was planted to serve a message to the ruling dispensation as a sequel to the killing of HNLC top gun Cheristerfield Thangkhiew at Mawlai on August 13.

NPP leader Nicky Nongkhlaw, who was present in the party office, said that there was a claim somewhere that a bomb had been planted in the office after which they started the search.

At around 2.30-3 pm the party leaders found a bag outside the NPP office gate which contained some wires. They immediately alerted police.

Police reached the spot along with the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) and cordoned off the entire area before evacuating the party members from the office. The NPP office does not have any CCTV cameras.

Meghalaya Police issued a statement later informing that at around 3:40 pm credible information was received from reliable sources that a bag had been left unattended in front of the NPP office at Lachaumiere.

The bomb had 4-5 kg gelatin with fuse and splinters, police said.

Immediately the bomb squad as well as police officials of East Khasi Hills proceeded to the area to verify the information. The officials on reaching the locality immediately cordoned the NPP office and its vicinity and thereafter, the BBDS officials inspected the unattended bag. On searching the bag, it was found that it contained a crude improvised device which was instantly defused by the BDDS team, police said.

The statement also said that a case has been registered at Laitumkhrah Police Station against the members of the proscribed HNLC who have made claims through social media about planting the explosive substances in front of the NPP office.

Meanwhile, NPP national president and Chief Minister, Conrad K. Sangma said that he would not be able to comment on the bomb that was recovered from outside the party office on Monday afternoon. “I am yet to receive an official report from the Police department. Whatever I have read about this incident is through the media. It will not be proper on my part to make a comment until I have received an official report,” he said.

Home Minister Lahkmen Rymbui also declined to comment saying that the matter was under investigation. Asked if there was any report of threat to the NPP members by the HNLC, the Home Minister said police will investigate from all possible angles.

HNLC warns NPP leaders, workers

The outfit has issued a stern warning to NPP leaders and workers to quit the party and at the same time cautioned others against joining the party.

“We will take strong measures against the higher-ups of the NPP in Khasi as well as in Jaintia Hills,” HNLC general secretary Sainkupar Nongtraw said in a statement issued on Monday.