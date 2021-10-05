Vigilance team arrests Assam DIG in disproportionate assets case

GUWAHATI, Oct 5: A team from the Chief Minister’s Special Vigilance Cell on Tuesday arrested Assam deputy inspector general of police (border) Rounak Ali Hazarika from his residence here in connection with a disproportionate assets case.

According to a statement issued by the superintendent of police, chief minister’s special vigilance cell on Tuesday, sufficient evidence was gathered during inquiry and it was found that Hazarikia had possessed immovable and movable assets disproportionate to his known sources of income during 1992 to 2021.

“It was found that Hazarika had incurred expenditure to the tune of Rs 1.74 crore (approximately) as educational expenditure of his two children till date. International travel history of Hazarika has been collected and it reveals that he travelled abroad nine times without permission from the competent authority,” the statement said.

It may be mentioned that the Assam government had suspended Hazarika in July for numerous visits to foreign countries without taking proper official permission.

A case (vigilance PS case number 06/2021) was registered against the DIG under Sections 13 (1) (a) (b)/13 (2) of Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018, initiated as per approval of the chief minister.

Hazarika has been unable to satisfactorily account for how he could amass the pecuniary resurces (cash deposits/cheque deposits in his bank accounts from known sources of income. The percentage of his disproportionate assets is found to be 164.80 percent.

“The inventory memo is being prepared and sufficient corroborative evidence like foreign currencies has been recovered from his residence. Investigation of the case is on,” the SP, chief minister’s special vigilance cell, said in the statement.