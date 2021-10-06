96 fresh cases, one death

SHILLONG, Oct 5: Meghalaya on Tuesday reported 96 fresh cases of COVID-19 while 216 people recovered on the day. There was one death reported from West Khasi Hills.

The state now has 1,373 active cases while the death toll stands at 1,409.

As of now, a total of 81,955 confirmed cases have been reported in the state out of which 79,173 have recovered.