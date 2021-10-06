Border panels to meet on Oct 9, visit Ratacherra

SHILLONG, Oct 5: The regional committees of Meghalaya and Assam for East Jaintia Hills-Cachar districts will meet on October 9 at Silchar prior to visiting Ratacherra, which is one of the disputed areas.

Minister Lahkmen Rymbui, who is a member of the regional committee for East Jaintia Hills, told reporters on Tuesday that it has so far held two meetings with the stakeholders at Umkiang village in the presence of its chairman, Sniawbhalang Dhar.

Stating that the committee may hold another meeting in Shillong, he expressed optimism that it will be able to resolve the issues.

“We all know Ratacherra is a part and parcel of Meghalaya and as such, we don’t think there should be any issue in resolving the matter,” the Minister said.

Both states have constituted three regional committees each. They have been assigned to examine the status of six of the 12 areas of differences.

The six areas are Tarabari, Gizang, Hahim, Boklapara, Khanapara-Pillangkata and Ratacherra. They fall under West Khasi Hills, Ri Bhoi and East Jaintia Hills districts of Meghalaya and Cachar, Kamrup and Kamrup (Metro) districts of Assam.

The members of the committees visited seven border areas of Kamrup and West Khasi Hills districts on Monday.

The delegations were led by Assam Border Area Development Minister, Atul Bora and Meghalaya PHE Minister, Renikton Lyngdoh Tongkhar, who is the chairman of the West Khasi Hills regional committee.

Tongkhar on Tuesday said the findings were “positive” but did not divulge anything. He said the findings will be submitted to the government.

“We couldn’t reach one village due to bad road conditions. We will visit it next time (after Durga Puja celebrations),” the Minister said.

He added the committee members would like to meet once before meeting their Assam counterparts again.