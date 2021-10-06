England’s Ashes refusal could cost AUD 200m

New Delhi, Oct 5: Australian cricket will face a major financial loss if the England team refuses to tour Down Under for the Ashes series, scheduled to begin in December.

According to the Sydney Morning Herald, any boycott because of the England player” refusal to undergo quarantine for them and their families around the five-Test series would cost Australian Dollars 200 million in Australian cricket’s finances.

“About AUD100 million of that would be as a direct impact on the Australian broadcast rights deal with Channel Seven and Fox, while sponsorship, overseas broadcast rights, and ticket sales would make up the bulk of the remainder. International, state, and Big Bash male and female cricketers receive quarter of Australian cricket income, with a large chunk of the remaining AUD 150m set for grassroots cricket,” the report stated. (IANS)