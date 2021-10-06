Euro women’s football leagues warn against FIFA WC plan

NYON, Oct 5: Women’s football leagues across Europe joined UEFA on Monday in criticizing FIFA plans for biennial men’s and women’s World Cups, claiming both would threaten how the women’s game is developing.

Leagues in England, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands and Sweden said staging a men’s World Cup every two years will “hamper the visibility and growth” of women’s football. They also suggest a biennial Women’s World Cup could even harm women’s football before it is matured in less wealthy soccer nations.

The European statement warned “only those leading nations with strong foundations have the capacity and resource levels to make it viable to compete so regularly.” The UEFA-coordinated statement calls for FIFA to run inclusive talks on changing football’s balance of international competitions. (AP)