Indian girls struggle at World Wrestling C’ship

Oslo, Oct 5: The young Indian wrestlers, including talented Hanny Kumari, expectedly found the going tough at the World Championship, here on Tuesday.

Competing in the 50kg category, Hanny lost in the quarterfinal against Russia’s Nadezhda Sokolova in just 35 seconds. Soklova took a commanding 6-0 lead in the first 15 seconds of the bout, and finished the bout in no time.

In 53kg, Pooja got a wrestling lesson from Japanese prodigy Akari Fujinami, who is yet to lose a bout in her career. Pooja lost her pre-quarterfinal by technical superiority.

Bhateri failed to get a single point, let alone winning a round, as she lost 0-8 to Russia’s Dinara Kudaeva Salikhova. Kiran (76kg) was the only senior player on the mat for India in the morning session but as usual she struggled at the big stage. She began with a 6-0 win against Korea’s Kim Cholee but lost her quarterfinal ‘by fall’ to America’s Adeline Maria Gray. (PTI)