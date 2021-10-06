No sympathy in politics: Tynsong

SHILLONG, Oct 5: Deputy Chief Minister and NPP leader, Prestone Tynsong said there is no sympathy wave in any political battle.

“We need to understand that there is no sympathy in politics. If we feel sorry then we can visit the house of the aggrieved family to express our condolence. People should not be misled at the time of election as candidates try to garner sympathy votes,” Tynsong said while addressing a public gathering to formally induct former Congress MDC, Lamphrang Blah into the NPP fold during a meeting at Mawphlang on Tuesday.

Tynsong made it clear that the NPP has proposed Blah as the party candidate to contest the bye-election due to his vast experience in leading the people of Mawphlang constituency.

He also observed that it will be futile to elect a new candidate as he would take six months to understand the functioning and policies of the Secretariat to get developmental programme under way for the constituency.

Earlier, NPP state president and Rajya Sabha member, WR Kharlukhi formally inducted Blah MDC into the party and later made a formal announcement that the latter will be the party candidate for the upcoming Mawphlang bypoll on October 30.