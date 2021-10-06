Harijan Colony issue: Cabinet to take up HLC report tomorrow

SHILLONG, Oct 5: Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Tuesday said that the report of the High Level Committee (HLC) on the relocation of Harijan Colony from Iew Mawlong will be placed before the Cabinet on October 7.

“We are going to discuss the HLC report in details during the Cabinet meeting on October 7,” Sangma told reporters even as he refusing to comment further on the report.

Earlier, the Harijan Panchayat Committee had expressed surprise over the submission of the HLC report to the state government on September 28 saying that such an action was violative of the status quo order of the High Court of Meghalaya.

Referring to the High Court order dated April 9, 2021, Secretary of Harijan Panchayat Committee (HPC), Gurjit Singh had claimed that the Court had directed both the HPC and the HLC to maintain status quo in respect of Sweeper Colony/Punjabi Lane/Harijan Colony at Bara Bazar.