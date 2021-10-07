1 arrested for planting IED at NPP office gate

SHILLONG, Oct 7: Meghalaya Police have arrested one of the miscreants involved in planting of an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) at the gate of the National People’s Party’s (NPP) office here on October 4 last. The bomb was immediately defused after detection.

Police are on the hunt for a few other miscreants involved in the mischief. Confirming the arrest, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma today said that the arrested individual has confessed to have planted the bomb near the NPP office’s gate. Following his arrest and interrogation, a detailed investigation is taking place, he said.

Refusing to divulge more details, the Chief Minister, however, said, “At the same time, there are a few other individuals involved – not only in this case but also in the last bombing (incident) and they have also been traced.”

He also informed that more development would take place in the evening “in terms of those who are involved in this particular incident.”

Sangma also allayed the apprehension about law and order crisis and maintained, “This was an isolated incident that happened. Of course, we are not undermining the seriousness of it.” He said that the overall law and order situation was normal.

Terming the detection of the IED at the gate of NPP office as a “serious breach” of law and order, he asserted, “The police department will do everything in their capacity to ensure that the people responsible are caught and that this kind of situation does not happen in future”.