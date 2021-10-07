GUWAHATI, Oct 7: The Gauhati High Court, while hearing a plea regarding an ongoing eviction drive and deaths of two civilians during the drive at Dholpur in Darrang district on September 23, has granted three weeks’ time to the Assam government to file its reply.

The court heard the PIL filed by the Leader of Opposition in the Assam Assembly, Debabrata Saikia on Thursday.

Senior advocate Chander Uday Singh, appearing for the petitioner, focused basically on three points while arguing the plea – the killings amid the eviction drive in Assam’s Darrang district; whether the drive was in accordance with law and whether the legal provisions have been adhered to or not.

The senior advocate also focused on the mandatory compliance with the National Rehabilitation policy of 2007 (central government) and Assam’s resettlement framework guidelines (prepared by FREMA).

The PIL refers to at least five instances of eviction drive taken up by the government, besides the recent Dholpur eviction drive, during which, the plea alleges, violation of human rights took place.

A video of a photographer, Bijoy Bonia, stomping violently on the body of a man lying on the ground, had gone viral on social media, drawing widespread reactions.

The PIL seeks that consultation with the evicted persons be done, and thereafter, schemes for their rehabilitation, resettlement, and compensation in a time-bound manner be taken up by the state government.

The advocate, appearing for the petitioner, submitted that measures have not been taken up by the state government to ensure “mandatory social impact assessment” in cases of such people who are sought to be evicted.

The petitioner had also prayed for a time-bound investigation under the scrutiny of the High Court into the deaths and injuries caused during the eviction drive.

The PIL prayed for mandatory social impact assessment, meaningful consultation with evicted persons and formulation of schemes for their rehabilitation, resettlement and compensation in a time-bound manner.

It said the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013 should be followed in letter and spirit in respect of evictions sought to be carried out in Assam.