Cops nab two in Guwahati dacoity case

GUWAHATI, Oct 7: City police have arrested two persons in connection with a dacoity case in the Dhirenpara area under Fatasil Ambari police station here on Wednesday evening.

A gang of dacoits had on Tuesday barged into the residence of a jewellery shop owner at Itabhata, Sharada Path and decamped with valuables.

The dacoits had bolted the door of the house from inside and forced three women and a child to kneel while carrying out the robbery.

One person, Liton Majumder, was injured after the dacoits opened fire at him in a bid to escape the spot.

“During the investigation, different persons have been examined and after due interrogation, two persons have been arrested in connection with the dacoity case. They have been identified as Ganesh Das and Md. Omar Ali,” a statement said.

The city police have also informed that the description of the arrested accused persons has matched with the description provided by the victims.

A case (number 703/2021) was earlier registered at Fatasil Ambari police station against the accused under sections 448/294/342 /354/397/326/307/34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and read with Section 25 (1-A)/27 of the Arms Act.

During investigation, it was revealed that the Renault Duster bearing registration number AS01-DJ-9604, used by the accused persons was also recovered at the place of occurrence, belongs to accused Ganesh Das.

“Further, leads have emerged from the investigation and are being pursued rigorously to nab the other culprits,” it said.