COVID dent to excise revenue

SHILLONG, Oct 6: Excise Minister, Kyrmen Shylla has said that the revenue generated in the state from excise duty has fallen due to the COVID-19 situation.

“Earlier we used to collect Rs 200-300 crore a year as revenue from excise but this year our performance is not as good,” Shylla said.

The minister said that the department is attempting to revive revenue generation since the state is returning to normalcy. With the reopening of restaurants and bars, the revenue collection would improve, he added.