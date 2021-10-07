Forensic test on charred vehicle of ex-CM’s son

SHILLONG, Oct 6: The vehicle which went up in flames following an explosion leading to the death of Assistant Professor Ferdinand B Lyngdoh is being sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory.

Ri Bhoi SP Nazarius Lamare said that the vehicle will be sent to the FSL and all formalities were being followed in the case.

Ferdinand, the son of former chief minister EK Mawlong and the younger sibling of Umroi MLA George B. Lyngdoh, died in the tragic incident on Saturday after his vehicle caught fire at Umsalem in Ri Bhoi district.