HNLC threat serious, says Speaker

SHILLONG, Oct 6: Meghalaya Legislative Assembly Speaker Metbah Lyngdoh on Wednesday said the state government has to take note of the threat issued by the proscribed Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) to political leaders.

“It is the lookout of the government. The Opposition will play its role and the ruling will play its role, but I think the government has to take note of this and see why,” he said.

Lyngdoh, also the chief of the United Democratic Party that is a constituent of the National People’s Party-led MDA government, expressed concern over the situation and the threats in view of the by-polls in three Assembly constituencies.

The HNLC, which claimed responsibility for planting an improvised explosive device (IED) at the NPP’s office at Lower Lachumiere on Monday, had threatened to shoot some ministers from the party for “hatching a conspiracy” to kill its general secretary, Cheristerfield Thangkhiew.

“This is not the solution, violence and killing people. I believe everything should be discussed across the table – be it the difference between political party or any other issue,” Lyngdoh said.

The state government insists that the HNLC must not have any preconditions for talks but the rebel group says it will not take part in the peace process as long as the government has its conditions.

The conditions laid down by the HNLC include the review and re-examination of the Instrument of Accession and the Standstill Agreement signed in 1948.

Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma had earlier stated that official-level discussions were held with the Centre twice after the HNLC had sent a letter expressing willingness to take part in peace talks.

There was no headway as the extremist group had not submitted another letter without conditions as sought by the Centre.

The CM had stressed that the HNLC must shun violence. He had also said the group cannot come for the talks with conditions.

While this was going on, the banned outfit took to a social media site and said it was backing out of talks. It said the decision was taken after the August 13 encounter that killed Thangkhiew.

The HNLC activities have increased in the past few months. An IED was exploded at a police reserve at Khliehriat in the East Jaintia Hills district on July 14. It killed none but caused loss of property.

Another IED went off at Shillong’s Laitumkhrah on August 10, injuring two persons including a woman.

The police followed up on the blast and gunned down Thangkhiew after raiding his house.