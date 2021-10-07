UDP chief denies meeting TMC

SHILLONG, Oct 6: Was there any move to topple Conrad Sangma government? Did former CM Mukul Sangma, UDP president Metbah Lyngdoh and others met in Kolkata last month for formation of new power equation?

A source from Kolkata had informed The Shillong Times that on September 21, besides Mukul, the Assembly Speaker was also present in Kolkata. The source had also informed that BJP MLA, AL Hek and another Cabinet minister were also present in Kolkata but they were putting up separately.

UDP chief, Metbah Lyngdoh on Wednesday rubbished reports of him being present in Kolkata on September 21 when Congress Legislature Party leader Mukul Sangma reportedly met a TMC leader.

“I am here only; I have no business meeting with TMC or anybody. There should not be any speculation on this,” he said even as he refused to comment on whether the Congress has approached him in a bid to sew up an alliance after the 2023 Assembly elections.

While Mukul has neither admitted nor rubbished reports of his meeting with the TMC leader, Hek made it clear that he had visited Kolkata for personal reasons and had only met former Meghalaya Governor Tathagata Roy there.

Political analysts are now trying to figure out whether an attempt is being made to stitch up an alliance with Mukul heading the TMC in Meghalaya with some sitting MLAs joining the bandwagon and UDP entering the scene as a post-poll partner after the 2023 Assembly polls.

As it stands, politicians in Meghalaya are in a denial mode as far as their equation with the TMC is concerned while the Mamata Banerjee-led party has expressed its keen desire to spread their base across the Northeastern states.