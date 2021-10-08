Illegal appointment of Principal in GH school alleged  

TURA, Oct 8: Residents of Rajabala in West Garo Hills have alleged the illegal appointment of a Principal at Rajabala Deficit Secondary/Higher Secondary School by superseding senior qualified teachers including one currently holding the post of a Vice Principal.

In their complaint to the Director of School Education and Literacy (DSEL) in Shillong, the residents accused the existing Adhoc Committee of the school of illegally promoting a junior and under qualified teacher to the post which has also been approved by the Tura DSEO, Ela Begum Sarkar.

According to the residents, the office of the DSEL on August 3 last year, had issued strict orders and instructions directing the DSEO to stop all appointments and promotions without prior approval of the DSEL in Shillong. The residents said that the recent move of the DSEO was in violation of the same order.

“The teacher who was promoted is a simple high school qualified and cannot hold the responsible post of a Principal as against the Vice Principal who has a BA and BeD degree and other senior teachers who also hold BeD degrees. The illegal promotion needs to be cancelled and a qualified teacher appointed in his place,” the residents said, while recommending the incumbent Vice Principal for the post.

Earlier, in connection with a similar appointment of a Headmistress at Hawakhana Deficit Secondary School in Tura, the DSEL had issued an order directing the DSEO to instruct schools under her jurisdiction not to promote or appoint any assistant teacher without the approval from his office.