BJP rule brought stability in Manipur: JP Nadda  

IMPHAL, Oct 9: BJP President J.P. Nadda said on Saturday that strikes, blockades, atcs of terror and corruption were the order of the day in Manipur before, but under the governance of the BJP, stability has been restored in the northeastern state.

Claiming that the BJP would return to power in the next Assembly scheduled early next year, Nadda said that peace has been restored in Manipur, while accelerated growth has provided much-needed stability to the northeastern state.

“Due to the policies of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government, Manipur has now become a key destination for sports. Two indigenous sporting events of Manipur were included in the Centre’s Khelo India scheme,” the BJP President said while addressing a public gathering at the SAI ground in Utlou Nambol.

Claiming that the Congress leaders have gone into isolation, Nadda said that the northeast region is the gateway of development and without its development India’s growth can not be possible.

He said: “Manipur under the BJP government is progressing in the path of development. Development was stopped during the Congress rule in Manipur.”

The BJP President, who came here on Saturday on a two-day visit to the poll-bound state, also highlighted the various flagship schemes of the Centre and how the people of Manipur are getting benefits from these welfare schemes.

He said that Manipur was the gateway of India’s freedom struggle and India’s tricolour was first hoisted here.

Nadda said that now it is the time for innovation and expansion of infrastructure in Manipur under the leadership of the Prime Minister.

“Manipur is witnessing a wave of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’. Under (Chief Minister) Biren Singh ji, transformation took place in several sectors,” he said.

Nadda also said that 2.6 lakh toilets have been built in Manipur, while 10 lakh women account holders in the state have received financial assistance directly into their accounts during Covid-19 under the Jan Dhan Yojana.

Manipur also got 1.56 lakh LPG gas connections free of cost, he said, adding that all these measures have further empowered the women in the state.

Chief Minister N. Biren Singh also addressed the gathering and praised the efforts of the Prime Minister and other central leaders for undertaking ambitious development projects in Manipur.

On Sunday, Nadda would pay a visit to Rajya Sabha MP and BJP leader Maharaja Leishemba Sanajaoba at his residence in Imphal.

Elections to the 60-member Manipur Assembly are likely to be held in February-March next year. The BJP-led alliance government has been in power in Manipur since 2017. The National People’s Party (NPP) led by Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma and the Naga People’s Front (NPF) are the two main allies of the ruling BJP. The NPP and the NPF have four members each in the Assembly.

