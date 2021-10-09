Meghalaya conducts MTET examination

SHILLONG, Oct 9: The MTET examination was held across Meghalaya to enable qualified candidates to be eligible to apply for teachers’ posts in school education and LP and UP levels.

The total number of candidates who applied included 24050 for LP schools posts, 12737 for Upper Primary School posts

The attendance in the examination was above 90 per cent across all the venues including 82 for LP school posts and 43 venues for UP section in the State.

The results of the MTET examination are expected to be declared by December 2021. Blind candidates were given opportunity to appear for MTET exams too

Two COVID positive candidates were also given opportunity to appear in separately arranged places.