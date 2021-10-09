Expenditure Observer arrives for 47-Rajabala bye-Election

TURA, Oct 9 : The District Election Officer, West Garo Hills, Tura has informed the general public within 47-Rajabala (Gen) Legislative Assembly Constituency that the Election Expenditure Observer appointed by the Election Commission of India for the upcoming Bye-Election, 2021 to 47-Rajabala (Gen) LAC has arrived and stationed at Tura Circuit House, Tura.

Therefore, any complaint, query, information, etc relating to Model Code of Conduct (MCC) violation may be lodged before the Expenditure Observer concerned.

The Expenditure Observer to 47-Rajabala (Gen) LAC is Mayur Kamble, IRS and has been allotted Room no. 5 (five) in Tura Circuit House and can be contacted at Mobile no. 9863809531 between 11:00 AM to 12:00 Noon.