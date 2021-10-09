Don Bosco College, Tura organizes talk on “Digital Transformation: Limitless Possibilities”

TURA, Oct 9: Keeping in pace with the rest of the world, the Department of Physics, Don Bosco College, Tura organized a popular talk on the topic “Digital Transformation: Limitless Possibilities” on 7th of October, 2021 in the DBCTE Seminar Hall. The talk was supported by the IQAC and the Alumni Association of the college. The resource person of talk was an alumnus of the college Abhijit Dutta, Head-Business Strategy, APAC Ericsson, Bangalore. About 150 students and faculties from the science stream of the college attended the talk.

The mistress of the program Poonam Rai, a 5th semester student of physics started off the proceedings. All the guests were welcomed by the IQAC Coordinator of the college, Dr. Arindam Ghosh. Fr. Bivan R. Mukhim, Principal of the host college stressed on the need for the digital transformation. Dr. Ivonne M Sangma, DMCHO, West Garo Hills and Secretary, Alumni Association of Don Bosco College also shared her experience how the digital world has helped in the process of COVID vaccination. She also impressed upon the need for everyone to get vaccinated. Baxter Marak, a student of B.Sc. 3rd Semester sang a wonderful number which was related to the topic of the talk. Mahidhar Rajbongshi, HoD of Physics, DBC, Tura gave the introduction about the resource person.

Abhijit Dutta, the resource person of the day’s programme gave the insights of the topic. He also shared his experience of 17 years in different multinational companies. He also said that nowadays almost 70 percent of the companies recruit non-engineering students and encouraged the students to continue studying basic sciences as it is the backbone of sciences. The interactive session was moderated by Dr. Yubaraj Sharma. The interaction with the resource persons went on for about half an hour during which students had asked a variety of questions. The vote of thanks was proposed by Bulbul G. Momin, a B.Sc. 5th Semester student and also the President of SWA of the college.