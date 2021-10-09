Headman held over alleged incest in WKH

NONGSTOIN, Oct 8: In a perturbing revelation, a headman of one of the villages in West Khasi Hills has been arrested on charges of raping his two daughters, both under 14 years of age.

This was disclosed in an FIR filed by the Rongrin clan, which held the headman of Porla village in Maweit, Jeralwell Lyngkhoi, accountable for the crime.

Sources have pointed out that the father allegedly committed the crime on many occasions. According to the FIR, the mother and uncle of the two girls were privy to the matter but did not disclose it.

It was only after the minor girls talked to members of the Rongrin clan about the matter on October 3 that the matter surfaced after the clan filed a police complaint following which the accused was arrested.