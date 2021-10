By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Oct 9: PFR Football Academy registered a huge 4-0 win over Green Age Club in their 4th Division football match here on Friday. Winaldy Suting put the victors ahead with a 33rd minute goal that was followed by contributions from Pynkhlainbor Nongrum (39″), Rudolf Nongsteng (43″) and Samlang Rympei (60″). On Monday, Mylliem lum Sports take on Lummawbah SC at 3 pm.