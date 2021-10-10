Cong slams CM for ‘political’ bomb

SHILLONG, Oct 9: The Opposition Congress has slammed Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma for sniffing a political angle in the bomb planted by the proscribed Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) outside the NPP office at Lachumiere on October 4.

The party also slammed the chief minister for his ‘immature’ statement.

“The investigation is still going on as to how and why the bomb was planted there. It is immature to jump to a conclusion by finding a political motive,” senior Congress leader Charles Pyngrope said.

He said the bid by the HNLC to strike terror needs to be nipped in the bud.

“The police have to do their job in the interest of the state and not in the interest of any political party. They have to protect the people of the state,” Pyngrope said.

According to him, the police must act in a manner to gain the confidence of the people and to show their service in uniform is done with the utmost integrity.

On the HNLC’s threat to the ministers, Pyngrope said it is the duty of the government to protect the citizens whether it is an MLA or a minister.

“Therefore, such statements made

by a banned outfit should be condemned in the most grievous terms. Action should be taken by going against these criminals who issue such statements,” he said.

Echoing similar concerns, MPCC working president Ampareen Lyngdoh said the Chief Minister aired the political angle in order to cover the government’s incompetence.

She said a bomb being planted on the day Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu visited Shillong reflected total intelligence failure.

“I cannot imagine they actually became aware of the bomb planted after the extremist group posted something on social media,” Lyngdoh said, demanding a probe into the intelligence failure.

She also sought to know if the police would be covering only the people in the government or provide security to others as well.