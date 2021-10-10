Centre has space for traditional healers: Union min Sonowal

SHILLONG, Oct 9: Ayush Minister, Sarbananda Sonowal on Saturday called upon the state’s traditional healers to report to the North East Institute of Ayurveda and Homeopathy (NEIAH), stating everyone will be involved in the areas of study and research.

“Traditional healers should also report to the institution as it is committed to promote the traditional system of medicine. Everyone doing traditional practice will be taken into the area of study and research,” Sonowal told reporters at Umiam Orchid.

He said the NEIAH was established to preserve, propagate and promote the traditional system of medicines.

“I believe everyone should take part in this movement because this is the best movement through which people can protect their health,” Sonowal said.

Disclosing that such institutions are coming up in different parts of the country, he said, “Some more initiatives are needed to upgrade these institutions. That’s the reason why we are planning to start post-graduate classes. Whatever infrastructure is required will be put in place.”

He said the issue of stipend, which the interns of Ayurveda are demanding, should be on a par with the National Institute of Ayurveda, Jaipur and that he has already declared that it should be done. “I hope students, interns, research scholars and students will be working together as a team. The institute will grow not only in the national map but also globally in the future,” he said.

Stressing that the state should give special emphasis on the institute, Sonowal said Prime Minister Narendra Modi firmly believes that given the Northeast’s potentials, the region can be a new engine for India’s growth. He said it is the responsibility of the region to play the role of the engine. “Let everybody come forward and promote AYUSH. It can give you good health and life,” the Union Minister said.

Before the arrival of allopathic, it was the traditional system of medicine through which people fought whatever pandemic they were confronted with, he said.

“We have to bring out the scientific findings and evidence so that we can convince the people of the world that this is one of the best systems of medicine,” Sonowal said. He said the PM has already directed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the Ministry of Ayush to work hand in hand.

Reacting to a query, Sonowal said if the state has bigger water bodies and a suitable and viable proposal is submitted, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, of which he is the Minister, will be interested to promote it as a tourism-based industry.

In this regard, he asked the state government to provide a detailed proposal for developing the Umiam lake, so it can attract tourists from across the world.