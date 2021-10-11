DLSA observes International Girl Child Day

TURA, Oct 11: The “International Day of Girl Child” was on Monday observed at Kazi & Zaman College, Bhaitbari in West Garo Hills in a programme organized by the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Tura under the theme “Digital Generation, Our Generation”

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Judicial Magistrate cum Secretary, District Legal Services Authority, M K Lyngdoh said that the aim is to create awareness about issues faced by girls across the globe like discrimination, violence, child marriage, etc, and their importance in society. She also highlighted the rights and privileges provided legally to a girl child while informing about the penalties if anyone violates these provisions.

During the function, the District Child Protection Unit (DCPU), Tura L W R Marak highlighted the gathering on “Child Trafficking” while “Teenage Pregnancy” was delivered by Medical Health Officer, Dr. C A Sangma. Police Officer D C Marak explained in detail about the “POCSO ACT”.