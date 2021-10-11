School head clarifies on allegations by residents

TURA, Oct 11: The principal in-charge of the Rajabala Higher Secondary School in West Garo Hills whose appointment was earlier alleged to be illegal by a section of the residents has clarified on his own behalf putting forth several points to justify his appointment.

In his letter to the Director of School Education and Literacy (DSEL) in Shillong, in-charge Principal Sultan Ahmed Hazarika while clarifying on his educational qualifications said that he was a Graduate and not a high school qualified as claimed by the residents. He added that out of the four teachers appointed at the same time, three including him were Graduates while one was an HSSLC passed.

Hazarika justified his appointment with a claim that he had 32 years teaching experience which makes him eligible for the post. “The Meghalaya Government has adopted the Assam Amendment High and Higher Secondary School employee rules 1965. Under the provision of this rule, a graduate Assistant Teacher in a Deficit secondary school having teaching experience of at least ten years is eligible to hold the post of a school head,” claimed Hazarika.