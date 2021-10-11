‘HI can’t unilaterally pull out of CWG’

New Delhi, Oct 10: Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Sunday came hard on Hockey India for unilaterally deciding to pull out of next year’s Commonwealth Games, saying the national federation is bound to consult with the government before taking any such step.

Thakur said being the main financier of Olympic sports in the country, the government has every right to take call on matters of national representation. “I think any federation should refrain from giving such statements and discuss with the government first because its just not federation’s team, its national team,” he told reporters.

“In a country of 130 crore population, there are not just 18 players to represent country. It (CWG) is a global event I feel that they (Hockey India) should engage with government and concerned department. The decision will be taken by the government.” Thakur’s statement came after Hockey India on Tuesday pulled out of next year’s Birmingham Commonwealth Games, citing COVID-19 concerns and UK’s discriminatory quarantine rules for Indians. (PTI)