Ronaldo scores, Portugal win Qatar friendly

FARO, Oct 10: Cristiano Ronaldo added to his goal-scoring record in men’s international soccer by helping Portugal brush off Qatar 3-0 in a friendly on Saturday. Back at Algarve Stadium, Ronaldo made it 112 goals in the 37th minute, using his left foot to score from close after a pass by Manchester United teammate Diogo Dalot. Coach Fernando Santos took Ronaldo off at halftime, just before José Fonte doubled the advantage. Rafael Leão, Ronaldo’s replacement, hit the woodwork and André Silva completed the scoring in stoppage time. (AP)